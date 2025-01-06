Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving a Lamborghini in Derbyshire this morning – while a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision, involving a green Lamborghini Urus, occurred on the A38 near Mickleover Golf Club – at around 2.45am today (Monday, January 6).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Lamborghini, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them.

“The passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital – where she remains.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000008849:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.