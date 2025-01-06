Man pronounced dead and woman left with life-threatening injuries after crash involving Lamborghini on busy Derbyshire A-road

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving a Lamborghini in Derbyshire this morning – while a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision, involving a green Lamborghini Urus, occurred on the A38 near Mickleover Golf Club – at around 2.45am today (Monday, January 6).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Lamborghini, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital – where she remains.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace men after pair of robberies near Chesterfield – including Christmas Day raid that saw staff threatened

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000008849:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DerbyshireLamborghiniFacebookA38Twitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice