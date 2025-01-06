Man pronounced dead and woman left with life-threatening injuries after crash involving Lamborghini on busy Derbyshire A-road
The collision, involving a green Lamborghini Urus, occurred on the A38 near Mickleover Golf Club – at around 2.45am today (Monday, January 6).
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Lamborghini, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them.
“The passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital – where she remains.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000008849:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
