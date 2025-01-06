The first robbery happened at around 7.45pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25 2024), at the Go Local Store on The Green in North Wingfield.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Three men entered the store before threatening staff and stealing the till.

“The second robbery occurred at the Wingfield Store along Station Road in North Wingfield – at about 5.35pm on Saturday, January 4. This time, two men entered and again stole the till.

“It is believed that the two robberies are linked, due to the similar circumstances and location of the incidents.”

Detectives wish to speak to the pictured men in connection with the incidents. If you can help identify these individuals, or if you possess any CCTV or dashcam footage that may help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*763557:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Police appeal These are the men that officers wish to trace as part of their investigation. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales