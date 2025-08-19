Injured hiker taken to hospital after being airlifted from popular Peak District beauty spot

An injured walker was airlifted from a Peak District beauty spot and taken to hospital for treatment – with two mountain rescue teams deployed to the scene of the incident.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker on Kinder Scout yesterday afternoon (Monday, August 18) – with the casualty eventually being airlifted to safety and transported to hospital.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “A Duke of Edinburgh group had set off from Edale on the first day of their gold qualifier. Ascending along Grindsbrook, they had reached Fox Holes when one of the group injured their lower leg.

“Unable to bear weight, they were unable to continue. Following the emergency protocol, they contacted the supervisor, who advised them to call mountain rescue. The DofE coordinator also made their way to the group. Due to midweek team-member commitments, Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were requested to assist.

The injured walker was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for treatment. Credit: Buxton MRT

“Both teams then made their way to the casualty’s location. During this time, the Duke of Edinburgh coordinator—who is also an ambulance technician—reached the group and carried out a primary survey.

“When the teams arrived, the casualty was handed over to a remote rescue medical technician. Due to the location, the carry-out would have been extremely long, so it was decided to call Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 912 for assistance.”

EMRT confirmed that the casualty was then airlifted to a landing site at Hope, before being transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson said: “After the casualty was hoisted out of Grindsbrook they were flown to Hope and the landing site. Team members carried the casualty to the waiting land ambulance for transfer to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further treatment.

“We would like to thank Breedons Cement Works staff for their assistance for the second time in a week in allowing the helicopter to land off the fairway of their golf club. Apologies if it caused any inconvenience to any golfers. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

A BMRT spokesperson added: “We’d like to offer our thanks to the DofE coordinator and especially the DofE group, who followed the emergency procedures and, while keeping calm, looked after their teammate until help arrived. Well done.”

BMRT and EMRT are voluntary organisations that rely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support EMRT here and BMRT here.