Watch as magician Stuart Brown from Derbyshire talks about the role of his rabbit Snowy in his act, as the council say he needs to pay £429 to get a licence to use the animal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A magician has been left hopping mad after being slapped with a £429 council bill for having a fluffy white rabbit as part of his act.

Stuart Brown - also known as Magic Stuart - says he has been using bunnies in his show for over 15 years with no complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, last week, the 60-year-old says he got a call from his local council informing him that he needs to pay £429 to get a licence for his rabbit Snowy.

Stuart started doing magic as a hobby in his teens, and took it up full-time after being laid off by Toyota over 20 years ago, turning his side-hustle into a career.

The performer says he was left in shock at the fee, which he now fears will have a detrimental impact on his business.

Magician Stuart Brown in his home in Littleover, Derbyshire. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

He has also been told he will need to fork out £328 to renew the licence every three years - taking the costs running into the thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart, of Littleover, Derby, said: “I got a call out of the blue around a week ago saying that I needed to pay a licence fee to have a live animal.

"I was shocked when they told me the amount.

“I couldn’t believe it was over £400 for one small fluffy white bunny that is only in my show for around ten minutes. It is just ridiculous to me.

“It seems so out of proportion for what the cost of the animal was to me.

"I just can’t understand how they can justify that sort of price for one little bunny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority says that Snowy falls under the "keeping and training animals for exhibition" category for licence fees, prompting the charge of £429 over three years, and £328 to renew.

However, Stuart argued that his three-year-old pure white Netherland Dwarf rabbit has no training, and is merely placed on a table for kids to take photos with.

Therefore, he argues that he should be charged less than performers with large collections of performing animals.

He added: “They said it didn’t matter if I had one animal or a pet shop, it all falls into the same category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is like someone in a bungalow and someone in a mansion paying the same council tax.

“I have no problems paying for a licence fee, but you can’t put me in the same category as animal menageries and pet shops.

“He is not part of my act. He doesn’t do anything. I wish he could walk on his hind legs or something, then he would be worth a fortune!

"But he is just put on a table.”

The magician says he has emailed the authority asking to appeal the fee, stating that he is happy to pay it but believes it should be less, and is waiting on a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart says that if he has to pay the full amount, he may have to cut back on doing charity shows, as he won’t be able to afford to take losses as a sole trader.

He said: “I am not a millionaire. I am just trying to make a living. It will definitely impact my business if I have to pay that large amount.

“I do lots of charity shows for children with life-limiting illnesses and don’t charge at all.

"It’s beneficial to them to be able to see and touch a live animal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they put this fee on me then I shall have to cut those down and swap over to paid bookings.

"You can’t afford to take a loss as a sole trader. I am not a big organisation, it is just me on my own.”

A Derby City Council spokesperson said: “A licence has been required for the keeping or training of animals for exhibition since October 1, 2018, as part of The Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations.

"This is a legal requirement set out by the Government and the fees associated with this are in line with other local authorities across the country.”