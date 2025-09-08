We visited traditional Peak District pub named among the best in the country by beer expert – and these photos show why it should feature at the top of your list

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:31 BST
We visited a historic Peak District pub ranked among the best in the country – and these photos offer a glimpse inside the 250-year-old inn.

The Druid Inn at Birchover was recently featured in The Daily Telegraph’s guide of the 500 best pubs in England, compiled by their beer writer Will Hawkes.

The Derbyshire Times were invited along to the Peak District pub to learn more about what makes it so popular – and these photos show what you can expect if you make plans to visit.

The Druid Inn has been named among the country’s best pubs.

1. The Druid Inn

The Druid Inn has been named among the country’s best pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mercer, pictured here, is the landlord at the Druid Inn.

2. Peak District pub

Mercer, pictured here, is the landlord at the Druid Inn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mercer said: “We took over on July 1 2025 after moving down from the Outer Hebrides. We were on the Isle of Lewis for nearly eight years - up there we had a shop, off-licence, gallery and bistro. We decided that the weather and the location was a little bit too much, so we started looking around for a village pub.”

3. New venture for landlords

Mercer said: “We took over on July 1 2025 after moving down from the Outer Hebrides. We were on the Isle of Lewis for nearly eight years - up there we had a shop, off-licence, gallery and bistro. We decided that the weather and the location was a little bit too much, so we started looking around for a village pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mercer said: “We came across the Druid Inn at Birchover and thought, ‘this is the one’ - so we looked at the opportunity and the rest is history. We took over from Hannah Owen, who was here for five years. My wife Gypsy is a nurse, and she’s currently working in the pub too.”

4. Team at the helm

Mercer said: “We came across the Druid Inn at Birchover and thought, ‘this is the one’ - so we looked at the opportunity and the rest is history. We took over from Hannah Owen, who was here for five years. My wife Gypsy is a nurse, and she’s currently working in the pub too.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire TimesEngland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice