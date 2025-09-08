The Derbyshire Times were invited along to the Peak District pub to learn more about what makes it so popular – and these photos show what you can expect if you make plans to visit.
1. The Druid Inn
The Druid Inn has been named among the country’s best pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Peak District pub
Mercer, pictured here, is the landlord at the Druid Inn. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. New venture for landlords
Mercer said: “We took over on July 1 2025 after moving down from the Outer Hebrides. We were on the Isle of Lewis for nearly eight years - up there we had a shop, off-licence, gallery and bistro. We decided that the weather and the location was a little bit too much, so we started looking around for a village pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Team at the helm
Mercer said: “We came across the Druid Inn at Birchover and thought, ‘this is the one’ - so we looked at the opportunity and the rest is history. We took over from Hannah Owen, who was here for five years. My wife Gypsy is a nurse, and she’s currently working in the pub too.” Photo: Brian Eyre