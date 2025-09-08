Discover family homes at new Derbyshire development

Families looking for a new home in Derbyshire are being invited to explore the spacious four and five bedroom properties available at David Wilson Homes’ Ashbourne Airfield development in Ashbourne.

Located on Harrison Way, on the site of the former Ashbourne Airfield, the newly launched community offers a collection of family homes complete with exclusive upgrades, opportunities to personalise selected interiors, and access to helpful moving schemes.

A standout option for growing families is the four bedroom Holden style home, which features fitted wardrobes, a premium flooring package, and the convenience of a double garage with additional parking, situated on a private road.

Also set in a sought-after position on a private road, ideal for families with young children, the five bedroom Emerson style home boasts a generous open-plan kitchen and dining area that opens onto the garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living space.

A CGI street scene at Ashbourne Airfield

Selected homes at Ashbourne Airfield, including the Emerson, are available with the housebuilder’s Movemaker and Part Exchange schemes – helping existing homeowners avoid the traditional selling process and estate agent fees, with David Wilson Homes acting as a guaranteed buyer.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We have a great selection of family homes currently available at Ashbourne Airfield, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to explore what’s on offer.

“Since the launch of the development in July, we’ve received a great deal of interest from prospective buyers and we’re excited to see a vibrant community start to take shape here.

“We encourage anyone considering a move soon to visit the development and speak with one of our friendly sales team, who will be happy to assist.”

A computer-generated image of David Wilson Homes' Ashbourne Airfield development

Nestled within the picturesque Derbyshire Dales, Ashbourne Airfield offers a peaceful lifestyle while remaining within easy reach of Ashbourne’s shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities. Excellent road connections provide convenient access to nearby towns such as Matlock, Bakewell, and Derby.

Ashbourne itself boasts a variety of local amenities, including schools, parks, and shops, making it an ideal choice for families. With its blend of countryside charm and close proximity to larger towns, Ashbourne Airfield presents an appealing option for those looking for a balanced lifestyle.

For more information about the homes available, visit the website at Ashbourne Airfield or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

