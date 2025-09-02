Watch Derbyshire golden retriever Indy poking her head through a hole in her garden gate - from where she watches the world go by.

Funny footage shows how an adorable nosy dog has been sparking rescue attempts - by constantly sticking her head through a garden gate.

Owner Samantha Sutcliffe, 40, has been forced to reassure concerned neighbours that her one-year-old golden retriever Indy is not getting stuck.

The inquisitive pooch spends "all day, every day" poking her head through a small hole to greet people walking by the gate in Long Eaton, Derbyshire.

But the playful pup's antics has left some concerned she's in trouble leading to Samantha fearing calls to the RSPCA and the fire service.

She now wants to reassure people Indy is completely safe and well and footage of her hilarious behaviour has been viewed thousands of times on Tiktok.

Samantha says “sticking her head through that hole is now her favourite hobby”

Business owner Samantha said: "Since discovering the gap she loves nothing more than watching the world go by and greeting people who walk past.

"But one day I noticed some hands poking through and trying to push her back through the gate and shouting over 'I think she's stuck'.

"Then a few days later I had someone call over the gate asking 'is she trapped?' and I had to reassure them she was absolutely fine.

"This happened around four times, people trying to get our attention saying 'oh, is she stuck, is she OK?', and I thought I should probably do something about it.

"Giving her attention means she wants to come out even more so I posted on social media just to let people know she's fine.

"She's not stuck. She chooses to stick her head out that hole. She's always supervised in the garden and she's always OK.

"After I posted on Facebook it just blew up and over 1,200 people have liked the post.

"People come and seek her out now - she's become a little local celebrity."

Samantha said her husband Giles had cut the hole in the gate back in May so their pet cats Murphy, Boo and Jessie could come and go as they pleased.

But just days later, Indy discovered the gap and the cute site of her head poking through the hole has become a regular sight to passers-by.

Samantha said: "When we moved in here, we decided to cut out a little cat flap to encourage the cats to venture out more.

"But she was following one of the cats through the hole and her head went through and then she just saw this whole other world open up.

"She established if she sits with her head out the hole, people will see her and come up and have a fuss and give her attention.

"That's the best day ever for her and sticking her head through that hole is now her favourite hobby.

"I work from home and she's in the garden until 5pm so she's made a lot of new friends and got a lot fuss."

A Dogs Trust spokeswoman says “For some [dogs], peering through a window or a gap in a garden fence becomes part of their daily routine”

A spokeswoman from the Dogs Trust charity said: "Dogs are naturally curious and sociable animals, and many enjoy watching the world go by.

"For some, peering through a window or a gap in a garden fence becomes part of their daily routine - a chance to observe their surroundings.

"That said, it's important for owners to ensure that fences remain secure to prevent dogs from escaping or being at risk of theft.

"It's also a good idea to make sure your dog has a quiet, comfortable space to retreat to when they've had enough of the outside world."