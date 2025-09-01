Outstanding care earns Chesterfield dog groomer national award nomination

Animal Star Awards

A Chesterfield dog groomer has been nominated for a prestigious Animal Star Award, which celebrates exceptional care and welfare in the animal sector.

Natasha Dames, owner of Dames & Dukes Dog Grooming in Pilsley, has built her business on a simple but powerful philosophy: putting dogs’ wellbeing first. Her private, one-to-one dog grooming studio provides a calm and relaxed environment, ensuring every dog feels safe, understood, and comfortable during their appointment.

The Animal Star Awards, founded in 2016, shine a spotlight on individuals and organisations across the UK who go above and beyond for animals and their communities. Being nominated places Natasha among a select group of finalists recognised nationally for their dedication and innovation.

Natasha said: “I’m over the moon to be nominated. Grooming is so much more than just making dogs look good, it’s about trust, comfort, and creating a positive experience for each dog. To be recognised for focusing on their wellbeing means the world to me.”

Natasha, Owner of Dames and Dukes Dog Grooming

Since opening her salon, Natasha has gained a reputation for her expertise in handstripping, her commitment to canine nutrition and holistic health, and her warm, personal approach to working with owners.

The awards not only celebrate achievements but also support animal charities across the UK, raising awareness and much-needed funds for rescue centres and sanctuaries. Winners will be announced later this year at a black-tie ceremony.

Natasha added: “Every dog that comes through my door is treated like part of the family. This nomination isn’t just for me, it’s for all my lovely clients and their four-legged friends who make my job such a joy.”