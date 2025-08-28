Council makes decision on Derbyshire buildings used by adult education service

Adult Education services are no longer to be run from five centres in Derbyshire following a decision taken by Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education.

The decision follows rapid changes to the grant conditions and reduced funding from the Government no longer supporting courses run from the centres, which means the service no longer needs the buildings.

The buildings are the Ashbourne Adult Education Centre, the Derbyshire Eco Centre near Wirksworth, Community House in Long Eaton, The Ritz in Matlock and the Shirebrook Adult Education Centre.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education, Councillor Jack Bradley, said: “I have taken a decision to declare five properties that the Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service use surplus to the service’s requirements.

Campaigners descended on Derbyshire council’s County Hall in their fight to keep a much-valued learning hub open. Photo: Brian Eyre

“Unfortunately the funding we have from the Government does not support the courses that we run from these venues so the service no longer needs the buildings.

“Our property team will now carefully look at all the buildings to make decisions as to what could happen with them. Those we own could be sold, or leased to other organisations, no decisions on the future of the buildings have been made.

“We have been liaising with the existing community groups and other users of these buildings so we understand their needs and the potential options for them and we will continue to keep them updated.

“Not running any courses from these five buildings future proofs the whole adult education service, puts us in a similar position to other councils, and importantly makes sure that we can afford to run the adult education service within the money we receive from the Government.

“We are not making any staff redundant, as those who have been based in these buildings will work out of our other centres.

“In the autumn the adult education service will seek Cabinet agreement to consult with all stakeholders on a full review of adult education services for the future. However, in the meantime the council will continue to offer a wide range of courses across the county from the remaining ten adult education centres.”

In July campaigners descended on Derbyshire council’s County Hall in their fight to keep the Eco Centre, on Porter Lane, in Middleton-by-Wirksworth.

Leslie Freeborn, who is part of a pottery club at the centre, also told how it helps users through ‘thick and thin’ and it will be very sad if her fellow members cannot meet up anymore.