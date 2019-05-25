Tributes paid to teenage boys who died after major incident

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died after a major incident on Friday morning.

A fundraising appeal has also been launched for four other youngsters who were taken to hospital.

Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene. Photo - SWNS

Emergency services were called to a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, at 7.30am yesterday.

Six children were taken to hospital, but two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, later died. Four other children, aged 11, 10, three, and seven months, remained in hospital last night.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Friends of the boys have been visiting the scene today with their parents to lay tributes.

One girl, aged 12, described them as “two lovely lads” and told how one of them had raised money for a cancer charity in honour of a friend who had the disease.

She added that they liked football and video games, before breaking down and saying: “They always used to look out for you.

“Everyone is devastated.”

Her mum, aged 45, described the boys as “polite” before adding that her daughter “was crying all night” over the tragedy.

“It is heartbreaking for everyone.”

Jonathan Campbell, aged 50, who lives close to the scene did not know the children but still left flowers.

He said: “It is heartbreaking, really sad. It is bad when anyone dies but especially kids.”

A woman who left flowers at the scene posted on Facebook: “although I don’t know this family my heart goes out to those poor children and the family.

“(I am) praying for the remaining children. What a sad sad day for all involved. My son passed the policeman the flowers and even he had tears in his eyes.”

In addition to the flowers, balloons, one reading ‘thinking of you’, and several teddy bears have also been left.

An online fundraising page has also been launched for the four children in hospital.

The page, added to the Just Giving website, aims to raise £1,000.

The person who launched it posted: “Such a tragic loss of life, but life will still go on for the remaining four hopefully.

“Lets help them the best we can.”

Police will remain at the scene over the weekend as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks.