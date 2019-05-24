Six children taken to hospital following major incident near primary school

Six children have been taken to hospital following a major incident close to a primary school this morning.

In a statement issued this morning, South Yorkshire Police said two arrests have also been made.

Emergency services were called to the incident earlier this morning

Hundreds of Chesterfield families evicted from their homes

Emergency service were alerted to the incident on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, at 7.30am.

At the height of the incident an air ambulance, numerous ambulances and multiple police vehicles were at the scene.

A huge police cordon remains in place.

Police at the scene. Photo - SWNS

Map reveals areas where cancer-causing gas is leaking into Derbyshire homes

The statement said: “Police were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

“Two people are under arrest.

A cordon remains in place. Photo - SWNS

“There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.

“A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.

“This incident is ongoing.”

Chesterfield bar offers discounted food and drink after return of stolen trees