Investigation continuing after two teenagers die and four others taken to hospital following major incident

Detectives are continuing their investigation today after two teenagers died and four other children were hospitalised following a major incident yesterday (Friday).

Six children were taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, at around 7.30am.

Police at the scene on Friday. Photo - SWNS

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, later died. Four other children, aged 11, 10, three, and seven months, remained in hospital last night.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Post-mortem examinations were due to take place on the two teenagers yesterday.

Police are expected to remain at the scene throughout the weekend as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks.