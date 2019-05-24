Four children taken to hospital after major incident are conscious, police say

Four children taken to hospital after a major incident this morning are conscious, police have said.

The four youngsters were among six children taken to hospital after emergency services attended a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, at around 7.30am.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30am. Photo - SWNS

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, have since died. Four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven months, remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Police have held a press conference this afternoon in which they said it was too early to comment on the nature of the children's injuries.

They added that post-mortems would take place on the two teenagers later today.

Two people, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers said during the press conference that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

No details about the relationship of the children to each other or to the two adults who have been arrested have been released.