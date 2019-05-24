Two children die and four others in hospital after major incident near primary school

Two children have died and four more are in hospital after a major incident near a primary school this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 7.30am.

Police at the scene.

Six children were taken to hospital but two teenage boys, aged 14 and 13, have since died.

Four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven months, remain in hospital receiving treatment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said family members have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The cause of death has not yet been established and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating, said: “Detectives and specialist officers remain in the Gregg House Road area carrying out enquiries and we are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.



“We will remain in the area this afternoon and into the evening carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance. I appreciate the events of this morning have caused concern locally but I’d like to reassure you that there is no wider risk to the community. We will be providing regular updates when we are able to. If anyone does have concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to an officer in the area.



“To allow the investigation to progress, I would please ask that people are mindful of what they are posting on social media and the potential distress this may cause.



“A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection and remain in custody at this time.”



Anyone with concerns or information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.