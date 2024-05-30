Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died in Derbyshire this week.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf – at 8.37pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with murder.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead in Tibshelf earlier this week.

“He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 30, where the case was adjourned and he was remanded in custody.