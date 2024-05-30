Teenager charged with murder in Derbyshire – with man in his 40s found dead after suffering serious injuries
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf – at 8.37pm on Tuesday, May 28.
A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with murder.
“He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 30, where the case was adjourned and he was remanded in custody.
“He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday, May 31.”