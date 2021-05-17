Police warn North East Derbyshire motorists to hide valuables following spate of thefts

Motorists in Dronfield have been reminded to keep their belongings secure and locked away in their vehicles, rather than left on display.

It comes after the town’s Safer Neighbourhood Team warned car owners that there had been a number of sat navs and computer devices stolen from vehicles across North East Derbyshire recently.

In a message sent to residents, PCSO Jonathan Flower highlighted that tech enabled devices were ‘particularly tempting’ for thieves who have also been specifically targeting Seat cars.

Police in Dronfield are urging motorists to leave valuables out of sight following a spate of thefts from cars in North East Derbyshire.

To keep their vehicles safe, officers have urged car owners to make sure their doors are locked and their windows fully shut.

Sat navs should be removed from display, along with other valuable possessions such as phones and motorists should wipe away the mark from the window where it has been secured to deter thieves.

If items need to be left in the car, drivers should move their belongings to the boot instead of the glove box or under the seat.

To avoid their vehicles being broken into, charging cables should be moved from the cigarette lighter along with the stereo if possible.

Police also advise drivers to leave the glove box open and the sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.

Clothes, bags or loose change should also not be left on display to prevent a break in.