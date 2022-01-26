Police step up patrols after Langwith Junction tragedy - as court sketch reveals face of man accused of murder

Officers have increased foot patrols ‘to reassure the community’ and provide a more visible police presence.

It comes as a Romanian man appeared in court charged with murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker and attempting to kill her 88-year-old husband Ken.

A Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “We are helping our neighbouring team in Shirebrook.

An artist's impression of Vasile Culea, 33, accused of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker at Langwith Junction, Derbyshire. Image: Helen Tipper/SWNS.

"We are out on foot patrols to provide a visible policing presence with a view of providing reassurance to the community due to the recent incident.

"If you see us out and about on foot say hello, we will happily stop and talk.”

Vasile Culea, 33, was arrested last week after Freda was killed in a violent attack at her home on January 15.

The charity worker was discovered along with her husband Ken, a former mayor, who remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Today Culea, of Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, appeared at Derby Crown Court for a short five minute preliminary hearing accused of murder and attempted murder.

Wearing a light blue jumper, jogging bottoms and a face mask, he was supported by a Romanian interpreter who spoke to him via a headset.

Culea only spoke to confirm his name to Judge Nirmal Shant QC before the case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 25.