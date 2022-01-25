Judge tells Langwith Junction murder accused he will go on trial in October
Vasile Culea – the man accused of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker at her Langwith Junction home – will go on trial in October.
The 33-year-old – who appeared at Derby Crown Court today – is also charged with the attempted murder of Freda’s husband Ken.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction on January 15 – husband Ken was found with life threatening injuries.
Sitting in the dock at the court today Culea – wearing a prison tracksuit and face mask – spoke through an interpreter to confirm his identity.
During the hearing a request was made for Queen’s Counsel – a highly skilled barrister – to represent Culea.
Judge Nirmal Shant QC told the court: “It seems to me that one death and one serious injury occurred and this seems to be an attack on an elderly couple in their home.
"It will be a serious serious case that merits Queen’s Counsel.”
Andrew Peet, prosecuting, told the court the case was still subject of an “ongoing and complex investigation”.
Setting a further hearing for March, Judge Shant told Culea: “Mr Culea, stand up please.
"As far as this case is concerned it will be tried on October 4 – prior to that there will be a further hearing date on March 25.
"On that date you will be expected to tell the court how you intend to plead – guilty or not guilty. In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”
Culea’s appearance today came following his arrest at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, last week.