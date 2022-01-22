Langwith Junction: Man in court charged with murder of Freda Walker, 86

Vasile Culea appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with murder

Vasile Culea, 33, is also charged with the attempted murder of her husband Ken, 88.

Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction on January 15.

Husband Ken was found with life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Culea was arrested at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, on Thursday by detectives.

At Nottingham Magistrates Court this morning the Romanian national confirmed his name, age and address through an interpreter.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Freda’s husband Ken, a retired miner and serving member of Shirebrook Town Council, served for many years on Bolsover district and town councils.

Bolsover Council Leader Steve Fritchley paid tribute to the couple, saying: “We have heard many people say ‘oh Ken and Freda, what a lovely couple’ and they really were.

"This has sent shockwaves through the local community.

“I worked alongside Ken for many years on both the district and town council. Ken’s dedication and service to the public was an example to all. Freda will be sorely missed by her family, friends and the local community.

“It’s very upsetting and I was quite angry over the weekend. Ken and Freda were in their own home, a place where everyone deserves to be and feel safe, only to be attacked and ultimately bringing Freda’s life to a premature end."

Following the charges ACC David Kirby said yesterday : “I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

“The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

“Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends – and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken.

“While today’s charge is clearly positive news, and one that I hope brings a degree of reassurance, the investigation into the incident continues and I would once again appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.