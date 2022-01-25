Derbyshire police release latest information on Langwith Junction murder investigation

Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, on January 15, and husband Ken was found with life threatening injuries.

Vasile Culea – the man accused of murdering 86-year-old Freda and the attempted murder of her husband – has been told he will go on trial in October.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson issued an update today on Ken’s condition – confirming that he ‘remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital’.

Detectives investigating a murder and attempted murder in Derbyshire have released an update today.

Sitting in the dock at Derby Crown Court today Culea – wearing a prison tracksuit and face mask – spoke through an interpreter to confirm his identity.

Culea’s appearance today came following his arrest at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, last week.

Ken, 88, was a former Bolsover district councillor, and current council leader Steve Fritchley has paid tribute to him and Freda.