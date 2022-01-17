Derbyshire murder: Community leaders 'shocked' and 'angry' as police hunt for Langwith Junction killer

Police have launched a murder investigation after Freda Walker was killed and her husband Ken, 88, was left with life-threatening injuries after an incident on Station Road in Langwith Junction on Saturday, January 15.

Former Bolsover district councillor and Honorary Alderman, Ken, and his wife Freda, have been described as a ‘lovely couple’.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, said: “This is shocking news. It is terrible when something like this happens, but it really hits home when it happens on your doorstep and to someone you know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archive photo of Ken and Freda Walker, while he was serving as chairman of Bolsover Council.

“It’s very upsetting and I was quite angry over the weekend. Ken and Freda were in their own home, a place where everyone deserves to be and feel safe, only to be attacked and ultimately bringing Freda’s life to a premature end.

“We have heard many people say ‘oh Ken and Freda, what a lovely couple’ and they really were. This has sent shockwaves through the local community.

“I worked alongside Ken for many years on both the District and Town Council. Ken’s dedication and service to the public was an example to all."

Coun Fritchley said Freda was ‘always wanting to help people’.

"She always had the time of day to say ‘hello’ and speak to them as they walked past,” he added.

"She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and the local community.”

Andrew Tristram, town clerk at Old Bolsover Town Council, said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident involving Coun Walker and his wife, and our thoughts are with Coun Walker and his family at this time.”

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher said: “My thoughts are with all those affected and I will continue to work with the authorities over the coming days.”

Paramedics were called to Langwith Junction on Saturday at 9.30am after receiving reports of a couple with serious injuries.

When they arrived at a house on Station Road, they found the woman dead and her husband badly hurt.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, of Derbyshire police, said no arrests had been made and officers do not believe it was a domestic incident.