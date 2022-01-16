Neighbours urged to ‘lock doors and windows’ as police hunt Derbyshire killer

Police have launched a murder investigation after an 86-year-old woman was killed and her husband, 88, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The couple have been named as Kenneth and Freda Walker, of Station Road in Langwith Junction – with neighbours suggesting they may have been attacked during a burglary.

Speaking at the murder scene, Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, Derbyshire Police divisional commander, said: “This couple were well known here. I know many people who knew them were shocked by this horrific incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett speking to the media at the crime scene in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Mansfield.

“I want to appeal to anybody who has any information in relation to this incident to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“I must confirm that no arrests have been made in this case and this is not a domestic incident.

“If you were in the area on January 14 through to 15, please contact police, as we especially want to find anybody who may have dash-cam footage and anybody in the area with CCTV.

“We have officers from our major crime unit who are working hard with a number of lines of enquiry, all in the effort to try to identify who is responsible for this horrific incident and to bring them to justice.”

An archive photo of Ken Walker, then chairman of Bolsover Council and Freda Walker.

Ms Barnett confirmed Mr Walker suffered ‘horrific injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital’.

She said: “We wish him all the best and I really hope he has a speedy recovery, he is in the best care at the moment.

“The family are aware, but I am not sure if the family are by his side at this time.”

Police refused to confirm how Mrs Walker died.

Ms Barnett said: “While I cannot talk about the mechanics of how the injuries happened, what I do urge people to do is to carry out good security in relations to their homes.

“Keep their doors and windows locked and do not let any strangers in. Don't keep any valuables on display.

“And to have a means of making contacting with emergency services if needs be.