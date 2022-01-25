Judge tells Langwith Junction murder accused told he will go on trial in October

The 33-year-old – who appeared at Derby Crown Court today – is also charged with the attempted murder of Freda’s husband Ken.

Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction on January 15 – husband Ken was found with life threatening injuries.

Sitting in the dock at the court today Culea – wearing a prison tracksuit and face mask – spoke through an interpreter to confirm his identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers and messages of condolences have been left outside the couple's home and inset, Freda Walker and her husband Ken.

During the hearing a request was made for Queen’s Counsel – a highly skilled barrister – to represent Culea.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told the court: “It seems to me that one death and one serious injury occurred and this seems to be an attack on an elderly couple in their home.

"It will be a serious serious case that merits Queen’s Counsel.”

Andrew Peet, prosecuting, told the court the case was still subject of an “ongoing and complex investigation”.

Setting a further hearing for March, Judge Shant told Culea: “Mr Culea, stand up please.

"As far as this case is concerned it will be tried on October 4 – prior to that there will be a further hearing date on March 25.

"On that date you will be expected to tell the court how you intend to plead – guilty or not guilty. In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”

Culea’s appearance today came following his arrest at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, last week.