Police release images of suspects wanted in Chesterfield for alleged shoplifting
Officers have released images of suspects they wish to speak to in connection with alleged thefts from Boots and Dunelm in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Constabulary published the picture of a man wearing a Moncler hat and a blue face mask who they are keen to locate, after items were taken from Boots on Low Pavement on March 19.
Another man, wearing a floral face mask and glasses, is also wanted in connection with the alleged thefts.
In a post on Facebook, the force said the men were seen entering the store and allegedly placing a number of items into a carrier bag before they left without paying.
The men are then claimed to have returned to the pharmacy later on and putting further items into a bag before leaving again.
Anyone who recognises either of the suspects should contact police by calling 101 and quoting number 21000210174.
A group of three girls are also wanted by officers in connection to shoplifting from Dunelm in The Spires Retail Park on April 27.
The three were said to have allegedly left the shop with concealed items of bedding.
If you know the girls pictured or have any information that could help officers, you should contact the force as soon as possible quoting reference number 21000232430.
Police are appealing to locate another suspect for allegedly stealing rings from a market stall in Rutland Mill, Ilkeston on April 29.
In the picture released by the force, he was seen wearing a dark green tracksuit and black bomber jacket, along with a black hat.
Anyone who has information about the alleged theft should contact police and quote number 21000232245.