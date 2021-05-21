Man in 20s taken to hospital after assault in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police confirmed they were called at around 4.40pm on Thursday, May 20 following reports of an assault on Market Street in Clay Cross.

Residents reported that traffic was being diverted away from the scene as police cars turned up outside the Three Horseshoes and the Nag’s Head.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment after his nose was injured.

Officers have since arrested a man aged in his 40s on suspicion of assault, who is currently in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the alleged assault should contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference 21*279044.

People can also send police a private message on Facebook, Twitter or complete an online contact form on their website.

You can submit information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.