Twisted Chesterfield man bit his 85-year-old grandmother

Ryan Hamilton, 27, bit the pensioner above her right eye following a row after she refused to give him the curry she was eating.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how Hamilton delivered the bite - leaving her with bruising - after sitting on her knee “to stop her moving” when she denied him the meal.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, told how Hamilton had been living with the OAP after she was widowed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hamilton, 27, bit the pensioner above her right eye following a row

As the vile assault drew to a close he threatened to “kill” his victim “in her sleep” - leaving her unable to rest that night.

The following day - after hearing about the February 2 assault - Hamilton’s mother visited her son and her mother and demanded he move out.

Ms Haslam told how the defendant then shouted at his mother “it’s got nothing to do with you” and “poked her in the stomach” calling her “fat and ugly”.

He then attacked his mother, pulling her hair and punching her “many times”.

After Hamilton’s mother fled outside to escape him he then through a cup of coffee over her.

In a victim statement Hamilton’s mother said: “The whole incident made me feel completely ashamed - he has wanted for nothing in his life and this is how he acts.”

During a police interview the 27-year-old’s grandmother said he had a history of “aggressive outbursts while at the address”.

One on occasion he smashed up a chair which his grandmother was sitting on outside.

Disgraced Hamilton had also locked the 85-year-old out of her own home on a cold day in February.

After taking pity on her and asking her to come back indoors he then picked up the furniture and smashed it up.

Hamilton, of Bevin Place, Chesterfield, admitted two counts of assault and one of criminal damage.

His solicitor Karl Meakin said Hamilton had a learning difficulty causing issues which “need exploring”.

Magistrates sent his case to Derby Crown Court.