Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Stephen Wright, 37, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Guilty of damaging police car to the value of £250, assaulting a police officer and commission of a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 12 rehabilitation activity days and made to pay £350 compensation.

Corey Garr, 22, of no fixed abode: Guilty of four counts of assault by beating, one of ABH, one of assaulting a police and one of committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentencing.

Adrian Dady, 47, of Summerskill Green, Inkersall, Chesterfield: Guilty of possession of a knife in a public place, two counts of driving while banned and two counts of driving uninsured. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to take part in 10 rehabilitation activity days and pay £128 victim surcharge.

Michael Hopkins, 53, of Wikeley Way, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to stop following an accident, failing to report an accident and driving without due car and attention. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points, given 200 hours unpaid work, made to pay £1,500 compensation.

Andy Duke, 46, of Somerset Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £50, ordered to pay £110 court costs and driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

William Richards, 30, of Albion Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to employment and support allowance – namely full and accurate details of partner’s employment. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Scott Palmer, 47, of Castle Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a golf club. Case adjourned.

Brendon Reynolds, 27, of Castle Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a golf club. Case adjourned.

Jason Martin, 34, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, Matlock: Guilty of assaulting a police officer and commission of a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 36 weeks because offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence, made to pay £200 compensation.

Linda Johnson, 62, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of three counts of using threatening behaviour and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Fined £170, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Mariusz Wysocki, 41, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence, while uninsured and driving above the legal drink drive limit – namely 133 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Kevin Hall, 29, of Pytchley Close, Openwoodgate, Belper: Guilty of two counts of using threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.

Brett Bryan, 33, of Lynholmes Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the Road Vehicles (display of registration marks) Regulations 2001. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Tracey Cresswell, 56, of The Ropewalk, Heanor: Guilty of driving without a licence and uninsured. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.