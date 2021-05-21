Based on Derbyshire Police's crime map for the town - with outcomes

Chesterfield streets with the most violence and sexual offences

Pictured below are the Chesterfield streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences since January

By Ben McVay
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:52 am

The locations are taken from Derbyshire Police’s crime map for the town and include outcomes of investigations.

1. On or near Devonshire Close, Staveley

Nine reports - four unable to prosecute, one completed with no suspect identified and four under investigation

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. On or near Hereford Drive, New Brimington

Eight reports - two under investigation and six unable to prosecute

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. On or near Laurel Garth Close, Old Whittington

Seven reports - four still under investigation and three completed with no suspect identified

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. On or near Cranborne Road, Newbold

Seven crimes - four unable to prosecute, one investigation complete with no suspect identified, one unable to prosecute, one awaiting court outcome

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3