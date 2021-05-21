Chesterfield streets with the most violence and sexual offences

The locations are taken from Derbyshire Police’s crime map for the town and include outcomes of investigations.
1. On or near Devonshire Close, Staveley
Nine reports - four unable to prosecute, one completed with no suspect identified and four under investigation
Photo: Google
2. On or near Hereford Drive, New Brimington
Eight reports - two under investigation and six unable to prosecute
Photo: Google
3. On or near Laurel Garth Close, Old Whittington
Seven reports - four still under investigation and three completed with no suspect identified
Photo: Google
4. On or near Cranborne Road, Newbold
Seven crimes - four unable to prosecute, one investigation complete with no suspect identified, one unable to prosecute, one awaiting court outcome
Photo: Google