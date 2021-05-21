Irate Chesterfield joiner punches neighbour in street assault over noisy kids

Edward Wilkinson, 56, set about the terrifying assault while his victim’s “scared” children remained in earshot indoors.

The unsettling scene unfolded in December last year when the two youngsters were playing in the victim's lounge - which shares an adjoining wall with Wilkinson's semi-detached property.

Prosecutor Emma Last described how around 7.30pm the children were “making a bit of noise but gradually quieting down” when there was a “banging at the door”.

As the door “burst open” Wilkinson said “I’ll show you f****** laughing” and pulled his victim out onto the street by his t-shirt - ripping it open.

Wilkinson then pulled his victim onto his driveway and delivered the punch to his jaw.

As the scared victim told Wilkinson “my children are in the house” he replied “I don’t give a f*** about your kids”.

Ms Last said: “The victim managed to prise himself free and got back inside and locked the door”.

However Wilkinson continued banging on the door and then shouted through the adjoining wall between the two properties.

In a victim statement read out in court the shaken householder - currently trying relocate - said: “I’m now scared for my children - I can’t believe he came into my house. I feel this may go further and I’m scared he’ll come again.”

Wilkinson’s solicitor Karl Meakin said his client - of “absolute previous good character” with no previous convictions - had “expressed regret” over the incident.

He said: “It’s safe to say this was extremely out-of-character for him - it came about due to circumstances relating to the pandemic."

Mr Meakin said “ongoing issues with noise” from Wilkinson’s neighbour “came to a head” because lockdown limited his freedom to go out and escape the racket from next door.

Wilkinson, of Westmoor Road, Brimington, admitted assault by beating.

A magistrate told him: “I’m sure this is something you regret - it’s not the way it should have been dealt with.”

He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £1,000 and made to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £100 victim surcharge.