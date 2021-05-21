Police 'growing concerned' about missing Derbyshire teen

Officers are appealing for the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old boy who disappeared from his Derbyshire home yesterday.

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:33 pm

Kenna Islip was last seen at his home in South Normanton at around 5.45am on Thursday, May 20.

Derbyshire police said they are ‘growing concerned’ about the teenager’s welfare as they released his image today in an attempt to locate him.

Kenna is white, about 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with short blonde hair.

Kenna Islip, 14, is missing from his home in South Normanton.

The 14-year-old was dressed all in black and may possibly be wearing a black gilet or a padded coat with jogging bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who recognises Kenna or knows his whereabouts should call police on non-emergency-contact number 101, quoting incident 229 of 20 May.

Alternatively, people can submit information by sending the force a private message on Facebook, through their contact centre on Twitter or by completing an online contact form on their website.

