Police release image of man wanted in connection with alleged Chesterfield shop theft

Officers released a CCTV image of the potential suspect who was seen wearing a face mask while standing in Nisa Local in Wingerworth.

He is sought by officers after he allegedly picked up bottles of alcohol and walked out of the store without paying on June 10.

Police are keen to locate the man to speak about the incident and anyone who recognises him should contact officers by calling 101 and quoting reference 21000321471.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking to trace the man pictured in relation to an alleged theft from Nisa Local in Wingerworth on June 10.

Derbyshire Constabulary have urged members of the public to not approach the potential suspect but instead contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their free helpline on 0800 555 111 and give them his identity along with the crime reference number.

Residents can also submit information regarding the alleged theft anonymously by using the Crimestoppers online form.