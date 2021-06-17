Homeless woman injured herself during mental health related incident in Chesterfield

Police were called to West Bars in Chesterfield on Tuesday evening, after a homeless woman injured herself.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:28 am

The incident – which Derbyshire Constabulary have confirmed is mental health related – is said to have occurred at around 7pm on June 15.

A homeless woman injured herself using smashed glass and officers attended the scene after being alerted by the public.

The Derbyshire Times has been contacted by several people who witnessed the incident.

A homeless woman injured herself with smashed glass on West Bars in Chesterfield.

If you need to speak to someone about your mental health, call Samaritans for free on 116 123 or call the Mind helpline on 0300 123 3393.

