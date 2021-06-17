Homeless woman injured herself during mental health related incident in Chesterfield

The incident – which Derbyshire Constabulary have confirmed is mental health related – is said to have occurred at around 7pm on June 15.

A homeless woman injured herself using smashed glass and officers attended the scene after being alerted by the public.

The Derbyshire Times has been contacted by several people who witnessed the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A homeless woman injured herself with smashed glass on West Bars in Chesterfield.

If you need to speak to someone about your mental health, call Samaritans for free on 116 123 or call the Mind helpline on 0300 123 3393.