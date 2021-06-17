The order which has been granted to give police extra powers in Swadlincote to break up groups of people causing anti-social behaviour and take anyone under 16 back to their home, came into force at 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 16) and lasts until 4pm on Friday, June 18.

Officers issued more than a dozen dispersal notices yesterday afternoon, as additional police are brought in to the patrol the area.

It comes after 17-year-old Benjamin Orton was killed in a serious assault in an alleyway at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side, just before 10.40pm on Saturday 12 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant Chief Constable of Derbyshire police Michelle Shooter urged youngsters to report concerns about knife crime in Swadlincote.

A 20-year-old man was also seriously injured and both had suffered stab wounds.

Police have charged two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the crimes.

On Tuesday, June 15, a 19-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being allegedly stabbed in Eureka Park in Swadlincote shortly before 8pm.

The victim remains in hospital and two men, aged 17 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a 64-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The dispersal order covers the red area on the map of Swadlincote.

Detectives who are now investigating whether there is a link between the two cases.

A map released by Derbyshire Constabulary shows the areas where the dispersal order is in operation – including Eureka Park, part of Newhall Road, Midland Road, part of Civic Way, West Street and Church Street.

Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter said: “What we’ve seen this weekend is very clear, for every person that carries a knife that could be a life lost.

"What has happened in Swadlincote in recent days is upsetting and I understand that people in the town feel shocked.

"Some families may feel worried about their children, particularly if they are teenagers.

“I want to reassure people living in Swadlincote that crimes like this are rare in the town.

“We are committed to tackling knife crime and have a well-established knife prevention campaign, which sees us working alongside other organisations to identify young people at risk of carrying a knife and steer them away from this path.”

Carl Tring-Willis who is one of the force’s independent community advisors and chair of the Independent Advisory Group, added: “I want to urge parents and carers to talk to their children about knife crime and who they can speak to if they are worried someone they know is carrying a knife.

“Two people have been injured by knives in the town in recent days and one young man has sadly lost his life.

"Surely this in itself shows that no good can come from carrying a blade.

"If you feel you can’t talk to someone you know, please consider passing information anonymously to Home - Fearless – you won’t be asked for any personal details but the information you give could help save lives.”

Police are urging witnesses and young people to approach officers on patrol to raise concerns and share any information about the attacks.

Report information to the force by calling 101, messaging them on Facebook, Twitter or completing an online form.