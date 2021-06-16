Man remains in hospital following alleged Derbyshire park stabbing

Detectives continue to question three people who have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Eureka Park in Swadlincote yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 15).

Police were called to the scene shortly before 8pm after they received reports that a man had been injured.

A 19-year-old was then airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers arrested three people shortly afterwards – including two young men and one woman who are in custody today (Wednesday, June 16) and are being questioned.

The teenagers, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while the 64-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Derbyshire Constabulary said they were ‘not able to confirm’ whether the alleged stabbing is linked to the murder of 17-year-old Benjamin Orton – who was killed in an alleyway next to a cinema Swadlincote on Saturday, June 12.

A 20-year-old man was also injured during the assault which took place at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side and three teenagers aged, 16, 17 and 17 have been charged in connection with the crime.

Officers are urging witnesses who saw what happened in Eureka Park last night to come forward by calling police on 101, sending them a message on Facebook, Twitter or through their website and quoting reference 21000333165.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.