Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Ainlsey Bailey, 36, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of using threatening behaviour and committing a further offence while serving a suspended jail term. Given a 12-month community order with six rehabilitation activity days, ordered to take part in thinking skills programme. Fined £130, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Barry Otoole, 22, of Alma Court, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a retraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended jail term. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Christopher Hewlett, 30, of no fixed abode: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating, one of resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty, damaging a mirror and fan to the value of £80 and using threatening behaviour. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months, made to participate in an accredited programme for 26 days and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £580 compensation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Samuel Spencer, 23, of Crays Hill, Leabrooks: Guilty of causing damage to on animal during a road traffic accident and failing to report it to police and committing a further offence while serving a suspended jail term. Fined £650, made to pay £85 court costs and £40 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Ethan Heyburn, 21, of Main Street, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating and damaging a car. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Guildford Europe Ltd, Cotes Park Industrial Estate, Somercotes, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of employees. Fined £100,000, made to pay £170 victim surcharge and £3,751 court costs.

Jamie Grimsley, 35, of Chestnut Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving above the legal alcohol limit – namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, uninsured, without a licence and while banned. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 12-week electronic curfew. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Anthony Little, 51, of Queen Street, Belper: Guilty of possession of crack cocaine and diamorphine. Fined £150, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Daniel Morrissey, 43, of The Avenue, Belper: Guilty of possession of crack cocaine. Fined £100, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Aaron Harrison, 29, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to stop after a road traffic collision. Fined £576, made to pay £300 court costs and £58 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Justin Mallett, 43, of South Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Fined £210, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Stephen Watkinson, 26, of no fixed abode: Guilty of stealing air freshener products and body spray to the value of £81.90 belonging to Tesco, assault and committing a further offence while serving a suspended jail term. Jailed for 12 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Mariusz Wysocki, 41, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving uninsured, without a licence, taking a vehicle without consent and causing a road traffic collision and driving above the legal alcohol limit – namely 133 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months due to high level of alcohol leading to an accident, having taken a vehicle without consent. Banned from driving for 36 months, made subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 10 rehabilitation activity days and made to pay £350 compensation.