Chesterfield man remembered as anniversary of his murder approaches

Graham Snell, 71, was killed by Daniel Walsh at his home on Marsden Street on June 20, 2019.

He then chopped up Mr Snell and deposited his body parts across Chesterfield – including in a badger sett – in a crime which horrified the town.

Graham Snell.

Annamarie Ashton, Mr Snell’s niece, and her husband Steven, said this week: “We will always remember Graham and miss him.

“Graham was a nice, quiet man who kept himself to himself.

“He did not deserve what happened to him.”

Walsh spent the days after Mr Snell’s death travelling to Sheffield to gamble at a casino – as well as visiting local massage parlours and buying drink and drugs – all of which was paid for out of Mr Snell’s savings.

Murderer Daniel Walsh.

Walsh, who is in his 30s, was found guilty of murder at Derby Crown Court last year.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

Mr and Mrs Ashton said at the time: “It is unbelievable what Daniel Walsh did.

“Words cannot describe how we feel about him.”

They added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the police officers involved in the investigation.

“We feel for them after what they saw as they investigated Graham’s murder.

“We would also like to thank Graham’s neighbours, who reported him missing."

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock, who led the investigation into Mr Snell’s brutal murder, said she remains ‘utterly appalled’ by the circumstances surrounding his death.

She added: “The depraved acts that Daniel Walsh carried out on Graham – a retired pensioner, a quiet man and a good neighbour – are truly shocking.

“After several years in policing, and seeing some of the worst crimes imaginable, I have often thought there is little that could surprise me – but then we came across Daniel Walsh.”

She described Mr Snell as a ‘much-loved man who will never be forgotten’.