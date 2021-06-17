Letter: GPs are not at fault - the Government should take the blame

Although the vast majority of our contacts with the NHS are through GP surgeries, their share of the NHS budget has been falling for decades, s o now they receive only nine per cent of the total NHS budget.

Governments have starved our NHS of money for the last 11 years. By the time the pandemic arrived, it was in poor shape.

There is a nationwide shortage of GPs. This is not the fault of GPs, so please do not blame them if you cannot get an appointment quickly.

"Please do not blame them if you cannot get an appointment quickly", writes one reader about our GPs.

Grants for nurse training were slashed to zero by the Government. Following public protests, some funding was restored, but this was not enough. Next time you face a wait to see a practice nurse, please blame the Government.

GP practice receptionists now have a greater workload because much more work has to be done on the telephone. Please do not blame them for this.

We can all see the success of the nationwide vaccination programme. This was achieved through tremendous efforts by GPs, nurses, receptionists and public health workers in local authorities – not by posturing politicians.

GPs and other health workers are our friends, allies and protectors. We must not blame them for Government failures.

Hilary Cave

Derbyshire

