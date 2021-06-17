Driver caught by police in Chesterfield while on cocaine and in possession of 'bags of drugs'
Officers in Chesterfield arrested a driver last night who was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and in possession of ‘numerous bags of drugs’.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 1:43 pm
The Seat Ibiza motorist was stopped by police in the town yesterday (Wednesday, June 16) for having false number plates.
But police then realised the driver had allegedly taken cocaine, did not have a driving licence or valid insurance and was in possession of ‘numerous bags of drugs’ with intent to supply, they claimed.
The man has been arrested and the vehicle seized.