Police explain lack of punishment for woman who 'urinated' in Chesterfield park

The Derbyshire Times reported on Tuesday how a woman had followed and grabbed a three-year-old boy in Eastwood Park, Calow.

While the incident was being reported to police, the women is said to have then lifted her dress up to ‘have a wee’ near the children’s play equipment.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that officers later spoke to her about her behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastwood Park, in Calow, where the incident occurred

The news sparked outrage among our readers on Facebook, with some people questioning the lack of punishment, particularly when it came to urinating in public.

Michelle Louise said: “Doesn't sound like the police are taking this seriously. Is it normal for middle age adults to play on a see saw? Or squat in public for a pee?”

Amanda Wilkinson added: “Why do we have police they never do anything. Waste of space.”

Now, police have explained why the woman was not charged over the offence.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: “There are three ways that police officers can deal with someone urinating in a public place, Outraging Public Decency, Indecent Exposure and a Penalty Notice for Disorder (PND).

“The likeliest course of action for a police officer when catching someone urinating in public is to issue a PND.

“On this occasion an officer did not witness anyone urinating in public and we did not have enough evidence to issue a fine.

"Each incident is dealt with on a case by case basis and on this occasion the officer deemed it was not proportionate to take the matter any further.”