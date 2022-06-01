Officers from the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed an oak tree being deliberately set alight in woodlands at the back of Wain Way, North Wingfield.

Firefighters at the scene spent two hours ensuring that the blaze was completely out, and this is the second time that they have visited the area.

If you can provide any information in relation to this, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting reference number 581-31052022:

The tree was badly damaged during the blaze.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101