Derbyshire fire crew enraged after vandals deface Union Jack outside their station with vulgar anti-Queen graffiti

A team of Derbyshire firefighters were left furious after vandals targeted their station – daubing a Union Jack with vulgar graffiti about the Queen.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:57 am

The crew at Hathersage Fire Station had planted some Union Jack flags outside their building ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which are taking place from Thursday, June 2.

In a Facebook post, a crew member revealed that they had left the station at around 9.00pm yesterday evening, and no damage had been caused. When they returned this morning, however, someone had defaced the flag with vulgar graffiti.

The spokesperson said the team had been left feeling “so angry” after the incident. They asked anyone with CCTV in the area to come forward so that they might be able to catch whoever committed the act of vandalism.

Firefighters at Hathersage Station had planted the flags to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, as she celebrates her 70-year reign.

