Derbyshire fire crew enraged after vandals deface Union Jack outside their station with vulgar anti-Queen graffiti

The crew at Hathersage Fire Station had planted some Union Jack flags outside their building ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which are taking place from Thursday, June 2.

In a Facebook post, a crew member revealed that they had left the station at around 9.00pm yesterday evening, and no damage had been caused. When they returned this morning, however, someone had defaced the flag with vulgar graffiti.

The spokesperson said the team had been left feeling “so angry” after the incident. They asked anyone with CCTV in the area to come forward so that they might be able to catch whoever committed the act of vandalism.

