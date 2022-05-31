Staveley fire crew and cadets join forces to create ‘unique’ tribute for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have already begun to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, during which Her Majesty will become the first monarch to have reigned for 70 years.

Eight cherry trees have been planted at fire stations, as well as buildings shared by DFRS and Derbyshire Police, to mark the Jubilee.

Commemorative plaques identify the Jubilee trees, which are located at stations in Staveley, Belper, Buxton, Duffield, Nottingham Road and Wirksworth. Two were also planted at the joint police and fire headquarters and training centre, both of which are in Ripley.

Firefighters and cadets worked together to produce the piece of art.

A DFRS spokesperson added: “To celebrate the trees and honour the record breaking 70-year reign of Her Majesty, Staveley Fire Station were joined by fire cadets to create a unique piece of training yard art using fire hose, salvage sheets, firefighters helmets and rescue equipment to depict a Jubilee tree.”