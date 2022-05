Communities in Chesterfield are making the final preparations for their street parties, as they celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty's reign.

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British royal to reach this historic milestone, and with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend, this will be commemorated with a number of events and parades.

These are all the roads that Chesterfield Borough Council have approved the closure of over the Jubilee weekend – and the dates and times for each closure.

1. Lockoford Lane, Tapton Lockoford Lane will be closed on Sunday, June 5 between 11.00am and 4.00pm.

2. Heaton Street, Brampton Heaton Street will be closed on Sunday, June 5 from 12.00pm to 5.00pm.

3. Newbold Drive, Newbold Newbold Drive will be shut all day on Sunday, June 5.

4. Alder Gardens, Hollingwood Alder Gardens will also be closed all day on Saturday, June 4.