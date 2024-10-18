Police in Chesterfield report spike in dangerous bikers – and urge residents to report any incidents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have confirmed that reports of Sur-Ron bikes being driven dangerously in the area have risen.
A team spokesperson said: “We are seeing an increase in reports of Sur-Ron bikes being driven in a dangerous and inconsiderate manner, both on the roads and on pavements.
“These are illegal on public land when they do not have number plates, lights and wing mirrors. Any rider caught on one will be liable for prosecution and the bike can be seized.
“If you are having issues with these in your area please let us know, along with any descriptions of the bikes and their riders.”