Police appeal after two men on motorbike attempt to rob elderly woman in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:23 BST
Police are urging witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman was targeted by two men on a motorbike – who attempted to rob her while she waited for a bus in a Derbyshire town.

The incident occurred in Bath Street, Ilkeston – just before 10.15pm on Monday, October 14.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her 70s, was waiting for a bus when she was approached by two men on a motorbike.

“One of them tried to grab her handbag, causing the victim to fall to the floor and hit her head. The men then rode off.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

”We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*616326:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

