Police appeal after two men on motorbike attempt to rob elderly woman in Derbyshire town
The incident occurred in Bath Street, Ilkeston – just before 10.15pm on Monday, October 14.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her 70s, was waiting for a bus when she was approached by two men on a motorbike.
“One of them tried to grab her handbag, causing the victim to fall to the floor and hit her head. The men then rode off.
”We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*616326:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.