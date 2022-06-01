Police hunt for Range Rover driver who threatened victim and damaged their van in Derbyshire town

Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to an incident on High Street, Alfreton at around 12.30pm on Thursday, May 19. It was reported that the driver of a black Range Rover had damaged a white Ford Transit, as well as making threats towards the driver of the van.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw this take place, and in particular, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*287577:

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101