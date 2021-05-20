Police confirm missing Derbyshire woman found 'safe and well'
A previously missing 19-year-old Derbyshire woman has now been ‘safe and well’ according to police.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:55 am
Bradie Lucas, from Somercotes, was reported missing after she was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday, May 15.
Following an appeal issued on Tuesday, May 18, officers urged anyone who had spotted the 19-year-old to come forward.
Derbyshire police confirmed today that Bradie has now been found ‘safe and well’.
In a post on Facebook, the force thanked the local community for sharing their appeal so widely.