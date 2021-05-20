Police confirm missing Derbyshire woman found 'safe and well'

A previously missing 19-year-old Derbyshire woman has now been ‘safe and well’ according to police.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:55 am

Bradie Lucas, from Somercotes, was reported missing after she was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday, May 15.

Following an appeal issued on Tuesday, May 18, officers urged anyone who had spotted the 19-year-old to come forward.

Derbyshire police confirmed today that Bradie has now been found ‘safe and well’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bradie Lucas from Somercotes has been found 'safe and well' according to officers.

In a post on Facebook, the force thanked the local community for sharing their appeal so widely.

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Missing Welsh 15-year-old could have travelled to Derbyshire

Firefighters called after car catches fire in Derbyshire

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.