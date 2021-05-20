Missing Welsh 15-year-old could have travelled to Derbyshire

Police are appealing to find a missing Welsh teenager who has not been seen since Tuesday and has links to Derbyshire.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:43 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:00 am

Amanda Ditrichva, who disappeared from the Church Stoke area of Powys, was last spotted shortly before 9pm on May 18.

The 15-year-old has links to Pear Tree and Normanton and officers believe she could have since travelled to the county.

Amanda is described as 5ft 1ins, of medium build with long dark hair.

Missing teenager Amanda Ditrichva, from Powys in Wales, is believed to have links to Derbyshire.

She was last seen wearing red and black trainers, black jeans with rips on the knees, a red t-shirt and black puffer jacket.

Derbyshire police are urging anyone who has seen Amanda to come forward as soon as possible and contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20210518-404.

People can also submit findings to officers by sending Derbyshire police a private message on Facebook, Twitter or instead completing an online contact form on their website.

