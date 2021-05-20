Firefighters called after car catches fire in Derbyshire
Fire crews were called to put out a blaze which started in a car in Langley Mill last night (Wednesday, May 19).
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:28 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:29 am
At 9.09pm yesterday, firefighters from Heanor Fire Station were alerted to a fire on Frost Avenue.
When crews arrived at the scene in Langley Mill, they saw a vehicle was set alight and used a fire extinguisher along with ‘small tools’ to combat the fire and put out the blaze.
After the car fire was extinguished and ‘made safe’, firefighters left the scene.