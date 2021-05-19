'Alarm and concern' after teenage girls grabbed by man in Derbyshire village

Three reports have been received during the past week in Kirk Hallam – with the most recent taking place around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 18, at Kirk Hallam skate park.

A girl was allegedly approached by a man who tried to pull her away, but she managed to break free and run off.

Police have upped patrols after reports of girls being grabbed in Derbyshire.

The man was described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie and jogging bottoms, gloves, a black face covering and black boots.

Earlier, between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 15, a girl reported being pulled into an alleyway near to a play area off Noskwith Street by a man.

He is described as aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 6in, and with brown hair that came to his shoulder. He wore a black coloured face covering, grey jogging bottoms and a denim jacket.

It is not known at this stage if the incidents are linked but inquiries are ongoing, and officers are carrying out increased patrols.

Inspector Ed Browne, who is in charge of policing in the area, said: “We are taking these reports very seriously, and an investigation is ongoing into these reports and officers are doing all we can to find out what has happened and identify those responsible.

“These reports are understandably causing alarm and concern within the community, and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”